spot_img
Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
HomeFEATURED STORIES
spot_img
FEATURED STORIESREAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Optiven: New Project Launch in Kimuka Ngong

Optiven Investments
By Optiven Investments
Optiven: New Project Launch in Kimuka Ngong
Optiven: New Project Launch in Kimuka Ngong

We are excited to announce the Achievers Paradise Phase 2 launch in Kimuka Ngong! Following the remarkable success of Phase 1, which sold out swiftly, this exceptional 4-star project offers a golden opportunity to build your dream home in a prime location. Nestled with breathtaking views of the Ngong Hills, Achievers Paradise Phase 2 combines natural beauty with modern living.

Prime Location, Perfect Price

Priced at just Ksh 1.995M for an 1/8th acre, your ideal residential home is now within reach. This incredible offer comes with value additions that ensure every penny spent is worth it, providing an excellent investment in your future.

- Advertisement -

Why Choose Achievers Paradise Phase 2?

  • Stunning Views: Enjoy the serene and picturesque views of the Ngong Hills.
  • Affordable Luxury: At Ksh 1.995M for an 1/8th acre, this is an unbeatable offer for a prime location.
  • Value Additions: The project includes valuable enhancements that add to the overall worth of your investment.

Invest in Your Future Today

- Advertisement -

Don’t miss this chance to secure your spot in Achievers Paradise Phase 2. Contact us today to learn more or to make a purchase:

Optiven Cares for You

#OptivenCares #AchieversParadisePhase2 #NewProjectLaunch

 

Optiven: New Project Launch in Kimuka Ngong

Previous article
Kenya’s Finance Bill: African Union Expresses Concern
Next article
Diaspora Man Who Returned To Kenya Broke Writes A Book
Optiven Investments
Optiven Investmentshttps://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout.

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger