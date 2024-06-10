Ruto Govt Deny Claim of Not Paying Uhuru Retirement Benefits

The national government on Monday evening fired back at former President Uhuru Kenyatta, refuting several accounts that the ex-president had given on the financing of his office, alleged intimidation of his staff and claims of the Kenya Kwanza administration employing underhand tactics to deny his office its budget.

In a statement, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura refuted the claims insisting that Uhuru continues to enjoy his benefits as a retired president that he is entitled to.

In the statement, the government clarified that Uhuru’s office has been allocated 14 vehicles which were maintained and fuelled by the state.

- Advertisement -

“The Office of the Third Retired President admits they have been provided with vehicles. We only differ on the number. The fact is that they have been provided with 14 vehicles,” read the statement in part.

Further, the spokesperson rubbished claims that Uhuru’s fuel cards were blocked, stating that the vehicles are fuelled through the State House Master Cards with records showing that several vehicles were fuelled as recently as May 15, 2024.

The vehicles, according to Mwaura are also routinely maintained and serviced at State House with the most recent services having been offered on April 5, May 7, May 8 and May 15, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Mwaura further clarified that the vehicles which Uhuru was using were not as old as earlier alleged and were purchased in the years ranging between 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“They are, therefore, very befitting of the person of the third retired President. They include 2 Range Rover Autobiography. 2 Range Rover Sport, Mercedes S600L, Armoured Land Cruiser V8 and 4 Prados,” Mwaura added.

Additionally, it was reported that Uhuru’s office had made a request asking the national government for 4 new vehicles whose cost is KSh140 million.

“They are Range Rover Vogue (First Edition) at Ksh 51.3 million, Mercedes Benz 5500 worth Ksh 66.4 million, Toyota Land Cruiser ZX-VXRK6 worth KSh22.5 million and Toyota Fortuner at Ksh 10.6 million,” detailed the GOK.

On the issue of salaries, the government noted that two employees, Kanze Dena (Director of Communications) and George Kariuki from Uhuru’s Office were not listed as public servants hence, they are not entitled to be on the government payroll.

On the office matter, the government maintained that Uhuru had declined to occupy the space provided to him in Nyari, Nairobi County which was previously occupied by Former President Mwai Kibaki.

The Government further accused Uhuru of trying to be a “tenant and a landlord” at the same time while requesting for the government to pay for his private office.

Additionally, the government maintained that it was paying Uhuru and his staffers salaries on time. The statement also clarified that the government pays for the former president’s foreign trips which were capped at four per year with a maximum of 14 days as per the law.

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ruto Govt Deny Claim of Not Paying Uhuru Retirement Benefits