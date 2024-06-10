Uhuru Accuses Ruto of Denying Him Retirement Benefits

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday fired an explicit summon at President William Ruto over the retirement packages that have never been availed to his office.
Addressing the press, Kenyatta’s spokesperson Kanze Dena intimated that the retired President’s office has been starved of its rightful packages and State House has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter.
Notwithstanding Kenyatta’s access to his monthly allowances, medical cover, and a gratuity of Ksh.48 million, Dena noted that a lumpsum of more benefits have never been availed.
Topping the list, Dena noted, is the lack of budgetary allocations to the office which she said has been deliberately stiffened.
“In the year 2022/2023 parliament allocated to this office Ksh.655 million. To date the office can only confirm spending of Ksh.28 million spread across payment of allowance for domestic travel as well as facilitation of the 2 official trips that have been honored so far,” she noted.
“This is approximately 4.4% of the total budget. This does not include payment of salaries and medical insurance. No other monies spent can be accounted for by this office.”
She added that none of the expected Ksh.503 million for 2023/2024 has been availed totaling the pending budget for Kenyatta’s office to approximately Ksh.1 billion.
Dena stated that Kenyatta has not been enjoying a fully furnished and maintained office space “and to date, the matter has never been addressed and never been resolved.”
“The office in Nyari was selected by later President Mwai Kibaki suitable for himself. To date this office runs on the former President’s goodwill as it waits upon action from State House,” she noted.
She added that Kenyatta’s office was allocated vehicles for personal use including 2 Toyota Land Cruisers, 1 Mercedes Benz and 1 Range Rover that is in use by former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta but were however old contrary to the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.
“The vehicles allocated to the former President were not new in fact they were part of the motorcade when he left Kasarani during the inauguration ceremony and this was agreed that he uses the vehicles on a transitional basis they begin the process of procuring new vehicles,” she said.
The Act says that a retired president is entitled to 2 new vehicles of the retired president’s choice, replaceable every 3 years and each not exceeding an engine capacity of 3,000 CC.
A retired president is also entitled to 2 four-wheel motor vehicles of their choice also replaceable every 3 years with each vehicle having an engine capacity of 3,000-4,000CC
“Four Toyota Prados are in use as follows. Three are in use by the security detail given to the former president and 1 that is in use by the office as well as 1 Subaru Forester,” said Dena.
The former State House spokesperson further noted that Kenyatta has been fueling his cars since fuel cards that were issued by the government were canceled and blocked March 2023 to date.
Other matters that Kenyatta is protesting against include the lack of facilitating his foreign trips despite making two official trips; To Ethiopia to attend a peace process led by the African Union and another to Burundi for the 11th summit of the Heads of State and government of the East African Community (EAC).
Dena was rebutting statements by State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura that the government has shown goodwill to Kenyatta’s office and that he has been fully enjoying his perks.
By Moses Kinyanjui
Read the Original Article on https://citizen.digital/