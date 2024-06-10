Uhuru Accuses Ruto of Denying Him Retirement Benefits

Notwithstanding Kenyatta’s access to his monthly allowances, medical cover, and a gratuity of Ksh.48 million, Dena noted that a lumpsum of more benefits have never been availed.

Topping the list, Dena noted, is the lack of budgetary allocations to the office which she said has been deliberately stiffened.

“In the year 2022/2023 parliament allocated to this office Ksh.655 million. To date the office can only confirm spending of Ksh.28 million spread across payment of allowance for domestic travel as well as facilitation of the 2 official trips that have been honored so far,” she noted.

"This is approximately 4.4% of the total budget. This does not include payment of salaries and medical insurance. No other monies spent can be accounted for by this office."

She added that none of the expected Ksh.503 million for 2023/2024 has been availed totaling the pending budget for Kenyatta’s office to approximately Ksh.1 billion.