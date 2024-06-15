Ruto Meets Pope Francis, Discuss Regional Humanitarian Issues

President William Ruto has joined Catholic Pope Francis in urging for urgent peace talks to address violence in several global regions.

The world has witnessed turmoil in various nations, notably in Sudan and Congo.

During discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, the Head of State emphasised the need to end ongoing conflicts largely driven by political motives, advocating for peace and tolerance.

The talks are expected to foster economic growth and enhance bilateral relations between states.

“We are encouraged by the progress of the Tumaini Initiative, co-sponsored by the Sant’ Egidio Catholic Community in Rome, Italy, and the government of Kenya, in bringing lasting peace to South Sudan,” stated President Ruto.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Catholic Church in promoting peace in conflict-affected countries worldwide.

Ruto expressed optimism that the ongoing conflicts in Sudan and Congo would be quelled through the concerted efforts of various heads of state committed to fostering peace and ending hostilities.

In recent times, Ruto has taken a proactive role in peace negotiations. Last April, he took personal initiative to address the Sudan conflict, pledging Kenya’s commitment to restoring peace. At that time, over 3,000 Kenyans remained stranded in the conflict-ridden nation.

Emphasising the importance of peace in the Horn of Africa, Ruto highlighted the regional implications of the Sudanese conflict, which posed threats to neighbouring countries. He urged the factions led by General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to embrace Kenya’s mediation efforts to resolve their differences.

Kenya has a distinguished history of effectively facilitating peace talks and resolving political conflicts. These mediation efforts were spurred by the direct impact of the conflict on Kenyan citizens, underscoring the country’s commitment to regional stability and peace.

BY KENN OSORO

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ruto Meets Pope Francis, Discuss Regional Humanitarian Issues