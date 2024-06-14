Ruto Secures Support for Raila’s AU Bid from Alegrian President

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has received a boost in his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship following a meeting between President William Ruto and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

In a statement on Friday, June 14, President Ruto said the Algerian President has agreed to support Kenya’s candidature in AUC.

The two Heads of State met on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy.

“I have held a discussion with President Tebboune Amadjid of Algeria, on the sidelines of G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy, who has pledged support for Kenya’s Africa Union -Commission chairmanship bid. Kenya and Algeria hold a joint position on reforms of the African Union and International Financial Architecture that seeks to create equity and inclusion,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, Ruto announced that Algeria has agreed to offer financial support for Kenya’s peace mission to Haiti.

“Kenya is grateful to the government of Algeria for its support for the agricultural sector, especially through the provision of fertilizer. We are also thankful to Algeria for her financial support for the Kenya-led UN security mission for Haiti,” Ruto added.

Raila is seeking to replace Moussa Faki who is serving in his second and last term as the AUC chairman. The Elections for the next chairman will be held in 2025 during an AU Summit.

On Wednesday, June 5, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the Kenyan government is committed to supporting Raila in his bid.

Mudavadi termed the former Premier a competent leader and has the requisite experience.

“We said yes because Raila is competent and we are looking at Kenya’s national interests and Africa’s interests so this is not about our local issues and we really want the fourth estate to help us to protect the national interests of Kenya because it will be a first for Kenya and will be an opportunity for Kenya to offer leadership to the African Union and Raila has the requisite experience,” Mudavadi explained.

