The Police Shooting of Rex Kanyike Masai – A Mother’s Perspective

Jillian Munyau, the mother of Rex Kanyike Masai, a man who was allegedly shot by police during anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi on Thursday, has spoken about the incident.

Addressing the media on Friday, June 21, Munyau disclosed that she was called last night at around 7 p.m. and informed that her son had been shot on the leg.

The caller, who was Kanyike’s friend, informed her that Kanyike had been taken to a clinic around Archives, Nairobi CBD, to receive treatment.

But when she got to Nairobi CBD, her son had already passed way.

“I received a phone call yesterday at around 7 p.m. and was informed that my son had been shot on the left leg. He was rushed to Bliss clinic around Archives. But by the time I got to town, he was gone,” the mother narrated.

According to the mother, Kanyike was standing at a location around Nairobi CBD with his friends when a tear gas canister was lobbed to the location.

He scampered to safety together with his friends but unfortunately he got shot in the process.

“His friends had to run for their lives too. After police officers left the scene, one friend came back to see how he was doing. He found him bleeding severely. The friend then asked for help from a passerby, and when they sought help from a police officer who was nearby for an ambulance, the officer said, ‘let him die there’,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the shooting incident.

The police had not yet commented on the incident at the time of publishing this article.

Kanyike’s death caused outrage on social media as netizens demanded justice for the fallen young man.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

