Bold Move: Ruto fires all Cabinet Secretaries plus Attorney General

President Ruto said he had resolved to dissolve his Cabinet “upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of the cabinet and its achievements and challenges.”

“I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” said Ruto.

The Head of State noted that, in the meantime, he will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a “broad-based government” and one that is “lean, inexpensive, effective and efficient.”

He promised to assemble a new team that would assist him in implementing "radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raising domestic resources, expanding job opportunities, eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies and slay the dragon of corruption."