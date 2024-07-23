Darren Walker, President of Ford Foundation to step down

Walker expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Ford Foundation and his confidence in its future.

“I am incredibly humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity and privilege to serve the Ford Foundation over these past 11 years,” said Walker.

“The work of the Ford Foundation is the work of generations, and I’m proud to have played a part in leading this storied institution,” he added.

Francisco Cigarroa praised Walker’s contributions, stating, “Every day, Darren brings to the role intelligence and curiosity, strategic vision, and an infectious, positive spirit and energy that will leave an indelible mark on the foundation.”

He praised Darren for guiding Ford through some of the most challenging moments with grace, kindness, and empathy, adding that his tenure will be remembered as one of the most consequential periods in the institution’s nearly 90-year history.

Cigarroa also emphasised the board’s commitment to finding a successor who can continue Walker’s legacy.

BY DENIS MWANGI

Read the Original Article on https://www.pulselive.co.ke/