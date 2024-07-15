Ruto Claims Ford Foundation Sponsored The Protests in Kenya

President William Ruto has accused the Ford Foundation, an American private foundation, of sponsoring violence during the anti-government protests.

Speaking in Nakuru on Monday, Ruto claimed that the Foundation hired goons to cause mayhem during the protests which led to the destruction of property and looting of businesses.

“Nataka niulize watu wa Ford Foundation watuambie hio pesa wanatoa, wanatoa ifanye fujo ndio wapate faida gani?” he posed.

“We are going to call them out and we are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave.”

- Advertisement -

He said that his government will not spare anyone bankrolling young Kenyans to cause mayhem in the streets during peaceful protests.

“We have no use for anarchy and destruction of property. Those sponsoring that violence, we know you and I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya, those behind sponsoring the chaos in Kenya, shame on them,” noted Ruto.

- Advertisement -

Minutes later after his public engagement President Ruto took to his X account reiterating his claims, calling out the Foundation to clear the air on the matter and rebut the allegations.

“Our youth are not available for retrogressive assignments. Those sponsoring them to cause violence and mayhem must be ashamed of themselves. We ask the Ford Foundation to explain to Kenyans its role in the recent protests,” he wrote.

“We will call out all those who are bent on rolling back our hard-won democracy.”

President Ruto has previously anchored his ridicule at the violence experienced during the 3-week long protests on sponsors who he says have been hiring goons to tarnish the peaceful demonstrations.

He has firmly expressed his conviction that the destruction of the state’s critical infrastructures including Parliament was done by the hired young goons whom he has termed as “criminals”

Ford Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), was founded in 1963 by Edsel Ford the president of the Ford Motor Company to administer charitable funds for scientific and educational purposes.

The philanthropic organisation has grown to be a powerful humanitarian institution basing its operations in 11 regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and North America.

In East Africa they have been in partnership with Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania advocating for civic justice to protect social justice activists, having disbursed over Ksh.138 billion ($10.7 million) from 2009.

Read the Original Article on https://citizen.digital/

Ruto Claims Ford Foundation Sponsored The Protests in Kenya