Full List: President Ruto Nominates 11 New Cabinet Secretaries

President William Ruto has nominated the first batch of Cabinet Secretaries.

Speaking on Friday, July 19 at State House Nairobi, President Ruto forwarded the 11 nominees to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

“I nominate the following first batch of 11 individuals for consideration and approval by the National Assembly for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries and Attorney General,” said President Ruto.

The nominees include;

1. Ministry of Interior – Kithure Kindiki

2. Ministry of Health- Debra Mulongo Baraza

3. Ministry of Lands – Alice Wahome

4. Ministry of Education- Julius Migos Ogamba

5. Ministry of Defence – Aden Duale

6. Ministry of Agriculture – Andrew Mwihia Karanja

7. Ministry of Environment- Roselinda Soipan Tuya

8. Ministry of Water – Eric Muriithi Muuga

9. Ministry Roads and Public Works – Davis Chirchir

10. Ministry of ICT – Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u

11. Attorney General- Rebecca Miano

At the same time, President Ruto noted that consultations to appoint a balanced cabinet are at an advanced stage and that internal processes across various sectors are underway to facilitate the appointments.

Further, the Head of State said he would issue a road map on the assignment that the new cabinet secretaries would take.

“I will be issuing next week a clear road map on the assignment that the new cabinet is going to have with clear timelines and deliverables for us to harness the tremendous potential that exists in our nation and drive our country to greatness,” Ruto stated.

