Kenya Gov’t now reveals Organizations funded by Ford Foundation

Anti-Finance Bill Protests: The Kenyan government has officially written to the Ford Foundation raising serious concerns about the American organization’s recent funding activities in the country.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation, the Kenyan government, through Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei, suggests that some of the foundation’s grantees might be fueling the ongoing protests in the country.

The letter dated July 18, 2024, highlights that between April 2023 and May 2024, several non-state recipients, including Africa Uncensored Limited, the Kenya Human Rights Commission, and Transparency International, received a total of USD 5.78 million (approximately Ksh.752 million) from the Ford Foundation.

The PS listed 16 entities that received funding from the Ford Foundation as follows:

-Africa Uncensored Limited (Project Mulika): US$ 250,000

-Women’s Link Worldwide: US$ 750,000

-Centre for Resource Mobilization and Development: US$ 20,000

-Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative: US$ 220,000

-Kenya Human Rights Commission: US$ 600,000

-Open Institute Trust: US$ 100,000

-Africa Centre for Open Governance: US$ 200,000

-Transparency International: US$ 300,000

-The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA): US$ 200,000

-National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (K): US$ 257,000

-Shinning Hope for Communities Inc.: US$ 2,050,000

-Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya: US$ 250,000

-Community Aid International: US$ 100,000

-Mzalendo Trust: US$ 335,000

-Usikimye (Femicide): US$ 30,000

-Citizens Advancement Initiative: US$ 150,000

More concerning, according to the government, was the “unexplained expedited” funding amounting to USD 1.49 million (approximately Ksh.194 million) over the last month alone.

“You will concede that the above funds disbursed to non-state recipients are substantial and must be prudently used to serve legitimate purposes or risk abuse to aid nefarious ends,” the letter noted.

It further accused some grantees of engaging in activities that contravene Kenyan laws, including incitement, hate speech, and mobilization using disinformation, potentially violating the Ford Foundation’s Non-Lobbying Policy.

“While we recognize the importance of maintaining an open civic space and respect for the principles of open government that we both share, the actions of some of your Grantees contravene the laws Kenya, including prohibition against incitement, hate speech, insurrection and mobilization using disinformation.

“Their conduct also fundamentally flouts Ford Foundation’s NonLobbying Policy begging the question whether your Foundation has abandoned this policy and is now intent on adversely influencing the internal political and policy processes within the Republic of Kenya,” the letter adds.

The Kenyan government is therefore demanding that the Ford Foundation provide full details of grantees, approved programs, budgets, and disbursements over the past year.

Kenya also wants the American organization to provide reports from its grantees detailing their activities, costs, and beneficiaries, as well as a report on the Ford Foundation’s compliance with its Non-Lobbying Policy or a statement regarding its applicability in Kenya.

Further, the Kenyan government has asked the Foundation to prescribe sanctions for any breaches of the law or internal policies.

The Ford Foundation came under the spotlight after President William Ruto last week blamed it for ‘funding’ the nationwide anti-government protests.

On Tuesday this week, the US-based Ford Foundation rejected accusations by President Ruto that it was sponsoring “anarchy” and funding deadly anti-government protests.

The organisation, established in 1936 by Edsel Ford, the son of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, operates across the world and aims to advance social justice and promote democratic values.

Read the Original Article on https://citizen.digital/

