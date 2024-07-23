The planned shutdown of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, dubbed ‘Occupy JKIA’, failed to materialize as security was heightened at the airport.

Gen Z protesters had planned to occupy the airport in protest of President William Ruto’s government but their quest was botched following heavy security deployment in and around JKIA.

Police officers ring-fenced the international airport, implementing heightened surveillance from the first entrance to JKIA. Vehicles and passengers were meticulously searched to ensure only travellers with proper travel documents gained access.

Citizen TV’s first attempt to access the airport hit a dead end here as our reporters were informed of an “order from above” prohibiting journalists and non-travellers from proceeding further.

On the second attempt, while posing as travellers, Citizen TV journalists managed to access the airport where regular activities were proceeding normally, albeit with fewer travellers and a few flight delays.

No protesters had breached the airport, but some could be seen hanging around the perimeter fence

Transport was greatly disrupted along the airport’s route, affecting adjacent businesses.

Flights landed and took off as usual, although many travellers had to arrive early at JKIA following a notice issued by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) regarding the demonstrations.

Heavy Security Thwarts Protesters’ Attempt to Shutdown JKIA