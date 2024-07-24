Humble Beginnings to Global Impact: Kirimi Applauds ISP’s Growth

Joshua Kirimi, the director of the Royal Business Park, has been a firsthand witness to the remarkable growth and milestones of The International Scholars Program, formerly known as The Kenya Airlift Program.

From its humble beginnings in a small office accommodating just three people, the program has now tripled in size, culminating in the grand opening of its world-class office.

As he stood at the opening ceremony, Kirimi reflected on the program’s incredible journey and its transformative impact. “This program is the next big thing. It will produce the next leaders in the country,” he stated.

Kirimi passionately described the program as a true game-changer, enabling even the children of the poorest families to access higher education in America.

“We will support the program as community leaders. We are going to liaise with this program closely to uplift our youth,” he declared.

Kirimi extended his gratitude to the Managing Director and the dedicated staff of The International Scholars Program for their relentless efforts and unwavering dedication.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: sc******@in**************************.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

