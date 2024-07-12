The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disclosed that it is currently assessing the developments in Kenya to make adjustments.

In a press statement on Friday, July 12, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack disclosed that the global lender was working with the Kenyan authorities to achieve this and was confident that they would find a balance.

“At every program of review, we do take the opportunity to assess developments and make adjustments considering the evolving circumstances. And that’s exactly what we’re doing in our active and constructive discussion with the Kenyan authorities,” Kozack remarked.

She further maintained that the IMF was committed to supporting Kenya in its efforts to achieve inclusive growth.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, Kozack noted that the goal of the IMF-supported program in Kenya was to help establish sound macroeconomic fundamentals crucial for fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

“We are currently working with the authorities to ensure that these objectives can be met, and we recognise that there is a careful balance between providing public services and securing adequate financing.

- Advertisement -

“Our program also included initiatives to improve governance and transparency and to ensure responsible use of public funds to safeguard social programs and social spending, particularly to protect the most vulnerable members of the society,” Kozack remarked.

She expressed the IMF’s sympathies to Kenyans who were affected by the anti-government protests witnessed a few weeks ago.

The IMF spokesperson’s statement comes after President William Ruto dismissed his entire cabinet on Thursday, July 11, with the exception of the Prime CS.

He, however, pointed out that the operations of the government will continue uninterrupted under Principal Secretaries.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

IMF Assessing Developments in Kenya for Redress: Cabinet Purge