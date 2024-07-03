It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Erick Were Alwora of Wichita, Kansas USA. Son to Habil Shiriebo Alwora and Jennifer Andenga Alwora. Both of whom

preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Selina Linda Alwora, sister Hellen Arachi Rague, brothers

Humphrey Alwora, George Sande and Silas Alwora. He is also survived by his children

James Alwora, Kevin Kipng’etich, Eva Alwora, Tony Alwora, Fiona Alwora and Daughter In Law Rukia Togoch.

He is also survived by his grandson Zayne Erick Were Alwora, who he loved with his entire being, and with whom he shared not just a name, but a special bond.

Erick was immensely proud of his children who were his anchor in life and just as he was an anchor in theirs.

They gave him purpose and a reason for being, ears and time to tell his stories and jokes, and an opportunity to impart seemingly endless words of hard earned wisdom.

There are numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends who survive Erick – far more than we could reasonably list here.

He loved them all, and knows they loved him. He would not want anyone to grieve him longer than necessary. Time is flying by and there’s plenty of good work to do. ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’

There will be a service for family and friends at Downing and Lahey Chapel Wichita Kansas and he will be laid to rest on Friday 7/12 at Ascension Cemetery .

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

In Loving Memory: Erick Were Alwora of Wichita, Kansas