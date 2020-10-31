Kenyan man Stephen Muriithi shot dead in Wichita Kansas

Police in Wichita are investigating the death of a Kenyan man who was shot and killed on Friday morning in apartment complex.

When police were called to the complex around 2:15 a.m over a report of a shouting, they found Stephen Muriithi, 34 with a gunshot wound. The officers administered medical aid, but Muriithi succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police report indicates that a disturbance had occurred at the apartments involving several people which was as a result of earlier physical fight and that is when a shot was fired causing serious injuries to Stephen Muriithi. No arrests have been made so far but the police are still conducting investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 267-2111, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter

