Death Announcement of Gabriel Njoroge Of Wichita Kansas

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Our beloved 21-year-old Nephew, Gabriel Njoroge, who was promoted to glory on March 7th, 2022. He was the beloved son of our beloved sister, Pastor Rosemary Njoroge, of Kansas.

We, the Njoroge family, are kindly requesting your prayers and financial assistance as this was completely unexpected, at only 21, Gabriel did not have life insurance that can pay for funeral expenses. No funeral arrangements have been made as of today, information will be updated soon.

For further information please contact:

Wa Njoroge (Njeri Njoroge)- 512 949 8335

Wamboi Randolph-254 317 8733

Jane Kibata- 8322753134

Kindly send your financial assistance to:

Susan Wamboi Randolph- Cashapp- $wamboi123, or Zelle -254 317 8733

Njeri Njoroge- cashapp- $NjeriNjorogeKTx-512 949 8335

