Invitation to Bishop Paul Mulani’s Book Launch at DFI Church MD

Bishop Paul Mulani Invites You to the Exquisite Book Launch of ‘His Promises, My Inheritance’ in Silver Spring, Maryland on July 28th 2024!

Join Bishop Paul Mulani for the unforgettable evening of inspiration and celebration as he launches his exquisite book, “His Promises, My Inheritance” at the DFI Church in Silver Spring, Maryland.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a remarkable gathering of individuals seeking spiritual growth and enriching experiences.

In “His Promises, My Inheritance,” Bishop Mulani shares his enlightening journey of faith, providing readers with valuable insights and empowering them to claim the promises of God for their own lives.

With his unique storytelling style and heartfelt wisdom, Bishop Mulani captivates readers as he explores the power of God’s promises and their significance in our everyday lives.

This exclusive book launch, held at the DFI Church, offers attendees the opportunity to meet Bishop Mulani in person, ask questions, and acquire a signed copy of the book.

Engage with like-minded individuals, immerse yourself in the transformative power of faith, and leave inspired to embrace God’s promises and fulfill your divine inheritance. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event that will leave a lasting impact on your spiritual journey.

Come and experience the exquisite book launch of ‘His Promises, My Inheritance’ with Bishop Paul Mulani. Mark your calendars now and get ready for an event you won’t forget!

Invitation to Bishop Paul Mulani’s Book Launch in DFI Church MD