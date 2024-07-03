The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released images of suspects who are wanted in connection with violence during the anti-finance bill protests.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 3, the directorate asked the suspects to surrender to the nearest police station.

“The Individuals whose images/photos appear below are wanted by the police for their unlawful activities during the anti-finance bill demonstrations. We therefore advise them to report to the nearest police station for further police action,” read the statement

DCI further asked members of the public who had any information regarding the suspects to volunteer the information anonymously through the hotline number 0800722203 or call 999, 911 or 112.

On Tuesday, the directorate disclosed that the anti-government protests were marred with violence and several properties destroyed, noting that security officers hand singled out protestors who were engaged in criminal activities.

DCI intimated that 204 suspects were apprehended in Nairobi and its environs, 35 in the Coastal region, 18 in Nyanza and 11 and 4 in the Rift Valley and Eastern regions, respectively.

“The DCI has further deployed scrupulous investigators across the affected regions to pursue suspects captured on CCTV cameras and mobile phone recordings violently robbing, stealing and destroying properties and businesses of innocent citizens,” DCI stated.

The directorate stated that the suspects will bear the consequences of their actions individually in the corridors of justice.

DCI further appealed to property and business owners whose premises are equipped with CCTV cameras, which may have captured criminal activities being perpetuated, to grant access to DCI Imaging and Acoustic Unit detectives for the footages retrieval.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Manhunt: Photos of Wanted Suspects in Anti-Finance Bill Protests