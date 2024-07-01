Oscar Sudi’s Announcement: No More Fundraisers Going Forward

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has claimed that he is contemplating hanging up his political boots.

In a video on his social media handles on Sunday evening, June 30, the lawmaker asserted that he was doing more in politics than what he was doing for himself.

“I’m even thinking of quitting politics because I’m doing much in politics than what I’m doing for myself. I’m going on leave for one or two years,” the MP remarked.

Sudi was speaking response to Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who asserted that some politicians were not giving according to their abilities during fundraisers.

“Some go to harambees and don’t give according to their abilities. How can a normal Member of Parliament give Sh20 million in one harambee?” the lawmaker posed.

However, Sudi, maintained that he was one of the believers in banning church harambees, claiming that many people didn’t know how the politicians raised the money for the fundraisers.

“I’m one of the believers that we should ban these harambees because many people don’t know how we raise the money. They don’t know how we stress our friends in our businesses to come and do the fundraisers,” the MP said.

He further asserted that going forward, he was not going to participate in any fundraiser claiming that the previous ones have been used to disparage a good course.

“Some of us have been conducting Harambees to alleviate challenges that can only be addressed through pulling resources together. However, due to the hue and cry, going forward, I’ll not participate in any Harambee because it has been used to malign and disparage the good course. Let the harambees be banned.

“Thus, the current happenings in the country call for introspection, and consequently, I’m taking a sabbatical leave from public engagements to concentrate on matters in the Kapseret constituency,” Sudi remarked.

