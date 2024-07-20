Meet Eric Muriithi Mugaa: The 32-Year-Old Water CS Nominee

President William Ruto on Friday, July 19 nominated the first batch of Cabinet Secretaries to his government.

Among those is Eric Muriithi Mugaa, aged 32, who was nominated to become Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Mugaa was born on July 14, 1992, and went to St. Johns Boarding Primary School in Maua where he scored 431 marks in his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2005.

He then joined Lenana School in Nairobi between 2006 and 2009 before joining the University of Nairobi (UoN) where he studied for a bachelor’s degree in Civil and Construction Engineering and had a first-class honour.

Mugaa proceeded to do a master’s degree in Civil Engineering (Water Resources) at UoN and graduated in 2022.

He is a registered graduate engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and a registered graduate engineer with the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK).

The 32-year-old has worked as a design engineer for the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water and Supply Sanitation Program and as an assistant project engineer for the Water and Sanitation Development Project (WSDP) and KIMAWASCO.

“I am a passionate Civil Engineer, water resources enthusiast. I have over 8 years of Professional Experience with hands-on experience in Operations and Management of Engineering Projects, Water Hydraulic Modelling, Design of Water and Wastewater Networks and Water Treatment Plants and other water structures,” Mugaa’s resume reads in part.

The nominated Water CS has an interest in athletics, football, table tennis, and chess, and is a trained first-aider with the Kenya Red Cross Society.

