Donald Trump To Make Social Media Comeback On His Own platform
Former US President Donald Trump is planning a return to social media in a big way and on his own platform. Speaking to Fox News, Trump’s long time advisor and spokesperson for his 2020 campaigns Jason Miller said the former President would be back in two or three months.
According to Miller, Trump’s new platform is set to attract tens of millions of followers and will “redefine the game.”
Vanessa Murrey
Source-https://www.kahawatungu.com/
