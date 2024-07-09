spot_img
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Ruto announces 6-day national dialogue to Address ongoing issues

President William Ruto has announced a multi-sectoral forum to address issues raised by Kenyans during the anti-government protests.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 9 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), the President said the forum will include, the religious community, political parties, civil society, and professional groups.

President Ruto said the forum will begin on Monday, July 15, 2024, and end on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

“This forum will begin on Monday next week and end on Saturday next week, it will be a six-day forum and will propose the way forward for the country,” Ruto announced.

The Head of State noted that the participants of the multi-sectoral forum will bear the cost of attendance.

“In the interest of making sure that we live within our means, all participants will bear their cost of attendance,” Ruto added.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga welcomed the forum saying it is the way forward to get out of the current crisis in the country.

The former Prime Minister noted that the forum will address issues raised during the recent anti-government demonstrations.

“I am happy to confirm that we have had consultations and we have agreed that dialogue is the way forward out of the crisis we are having today in our country. We have agreed that we give people an opportunity to be heard, to express themselves to come out with the grievances which are ailing our country today so that a last solution can be found,” Raila stated.

The opposition chief further said he wants the country to have an engaging conversation, to address fundamental issues that are affecting the society today.

This comes days after President Ruto proposed the formation of a multi-sectoral forum following the nationwide anti-government protests following a meeting with religious leaders.

“The proposed youth and multi-sectoral forums will give the youth and other stakeholders a platform to discuss these and other national economic challenges that face our country,” Ruto stated on June 29.

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

 

