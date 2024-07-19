Sarah Wahogo Recognized As Top 5 Women In Real Estate 2024

Sarah Wahogo, CEO of Username Investment Limited, has been honored as the Top 5 Women In Real Estate at Dependable Brands Super Realtor Awards 2024 held at Trade Mark Hotel, Village Market.

This is a recognition of her remarkable leadership and contributions to the industry. The award brings to light her steadfast dedication to advancing the real estate sector and the growth and success of Username Investment under her visionary leadership.

The Dependable Brands Super Realtors Award recognizes leading real estate companies and leaders whose ground-breaking initiatives continue to impact the real estate sector.

“As a woman in leadership, I am particularly proud of this recognition. It serves as a symbol of hope and inspiration for women everywhere. This award culminates over 18 years of relentless hard work, a steadfast commitment to excellence, and a promise to deliver exemplary leadership wherever I go.

Over the past decade, I have faced challenges and celebrated successes. One thing for sure is that I always keep my mission at the forefront: to be a servant to the people I lead and grow young men and women who will be respectable people in society.

As I look to the future, I remain committed to our Username Investment Ltd. mission and vision. We will continue to innovate, improve, and expand our offerings, ensuring that every Kenyan can achieve their dream of land ownership.

Together, we will build a legacy of excellence and empowerment. Thank you once again for this incredible honor. Let us continue to push boundaries, achieve greatness, and make homeownership dreams a reality for all”.

Sarah concluded by saying that the award was proof that all women across the globe are forces to be reckoned with. She urged women everywhere to continue pursuing their goals and growing their careers as they strive for excellence. Indeed, her achievements and recognition serve as a great reminder that with dedication, determination, and hard work success is definitely within reach.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; the Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Best Land and Investment Company, and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards.

The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards its goal of becoming the leading real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on ma***********@us******.ke

