Username Investments Bags Two Awards: Dependable, Super Realtor

It is a double win for Username Investments Ltd. after winning two awards at the Dependable Brands Super Realtor Awards 2024 held at Trade Mark Hotel, Village Market. Username bagged the coveted award of being the Most Credible Brand Of The Year and Most Value Added Land Selling Company Of The Year.

The Dependable Brands Super Realtors Award recognizes leading real estate companies and leaders whose ground-breaking initiatives continue to significantly and positively impact real estate.

“On behalf of Username, I am proud to accept these awards highlighting our consistent and innovative approach that offers diverse products catering to all Kenyans across various income levels.

Being recognized as Most Credible Brand Of The Year and Most Value Added Land Selling Company Of The Year is the culmination of over 10 years of hard work, a commitment to excellence, and delivering title deeds to our valued customers.

I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at Username Investments, including our dedicated employees, esteemed directors, valued stakeholders, and loyal clients. Your collective support and unwavering commitment are instrumental in our success”.

“As a trusted and reliable brand, Username Investments continues to offer affordable, strategic, and value-added properties with ready title deeds.

We keep looking for products that will lessen the burden on our common mwananchi as we believe that every Kenyan deserves a place to call home.

We recently launched a campaign dubbed Plotika Bonanza, whereby both our existing and new clients get to enjoy discounted offers on our projects and this is just the beginning.

We promise to further our commitment to fulfilling our brand promise to the people of Kenya.” Username CEO Sarah Wahogo concluded.

Sarah asserted that winning these awards is not just a milestone for Username; it’s a promise to continue striving for excellence.

We will keep innovating, improving, and pushing the boundaries to provide the highest quality services to our clients and contribute positively to the real estate sector.

Sarah also encouraged Kenyans to invest wisely in projects that are poised for future appreciation. She emphasized the importance of buying land in areas currently experiencing growth, where prices are still low but are expected to rise significantly soon.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Best Land and Investment Company, and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards.

The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards its goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on ma***********@us******.ke

