Committee Rejects Ruto’s Nominee for Gender CS Stella Lang’at

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments has approved 19 Cabinet Secretary nominees appointed by President William Ruto and rejected one.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, August 7, while presenting its report, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah noted that the committee had rejected the nomination of Stella Lang’at as Gender CS.

“Taking into consideration the findings of the committee in its second report on the vetting of the nominees for appointment to the offices of Cabinet Secretaries, this House rejects the appointment of Ms. Stella Soi lang’at,” Ichung’wah remarked.

The approved CS nominees were Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Dr. Debra Barasa (Health) Alice Wahome (Lands), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture), Aden Duale (Environment), Eric Mugaa (Water), Davis Chirchir (Roads) and Margaret Ndung’u (ICT).

Others were John Mbadi (Treasury) Salim Mvurya (Trade), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Hassan Joho (Mining), Dr. Alfred Mutua (Labour), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Justin Muturi (Public Service).

The committee had retreated to compile its report after the vetting process was concluded on Sunday, August 4.

When she appeared before the committee on Sunday, Ms Lang’at was grilled on how she would deal with key issues in the gender ministry, including the two-thirds gender rule.

“It is a big challenge. The department I am nominated has initiatives under the gender inequality push including proposals on review of the Constitution,” she responded.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has reiterated that he formed the new broad-based government to unite the country and avoid conflict.

