President William Ruto held his first meeting with the newly appointed Cabinet at State House on Monday.

The Head of State, alongside his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, had a tete-a-tete with all Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) to forge the way forward in actualizing his ambitious promises to Kenyans.

During the joint session, Ruto asked the leaders to uphold integrity and avoid corruption while administering their mandates.

He further urged them to be efficient and prioritize programs that will create jobs for the Kenyan youth.

“I call on those selected to serve in the cabinet to focus on the implementation of programmes and policies that will transform the lives of Kenyans and move the country forward. Let us not waste this golden opportunity,” wrote wrote on his X account.

Ruto dismissed his previous Cabinet after public uproar over the lack of accountability from his CSs.

In his new team, Ruto onboarded four opposition-allied members and reinstated 8 members from his unpopular Cabinet despite public calls for a fresh team.

The opposition members include ODM members John Mbadi (Treasury ministry), Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs Development).

Ruto has repeatedly affirmed that the broad-based government approach will help unite Kenyans and bolster his transformation agenda.

Insights from Ruto’s First Meeting with New Cabinet Members