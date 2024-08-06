Kenyans Living In UK Requested To Be Vigilant Amid Social Unrest

The Kenyan High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) has announced that it is monitoring the ongoing social unrest across major cities in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 6, the High Commission called on Kenyans living in the UK to be vigilant of their movement and to follow guidelines provided by local authorities.

“The Kenya High Commission is closely monitoring the series of social unrest developing in a number of cities across the United Kingdom.

“The High Commission wishes to encourage Kenyans living in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to remain vigilant of their movement and follow guidance provided by the local authorities,” read the statement in part.

- Advertisement -

The High Commission also asked Kenyans in the UK to register with the mission through its website https://www.kenyahighcom.org.uk/citizen- registration for citizen registration and https://www.kenyahighcom.org.uk/student- registration for student registration.

Further, the mission urged Kenyan citizens in the UK to contact the High Commission in case of emergencies.

- Advertisement -

“For emergencies, please contact the High Commission through email in**@ke**********.uk/im*********@ke**********.uk or tel +4420 7636 2371,” the High Commission added.

The ongoing social unrest in the UK began last Monday after a 17-year-old with a knife attacked a children’s dance class in the seaside town of Southport, near Liverpool. Three children were killed and eight injured in the attack.

Before the suspect’s identity was confirmed, false claims circulated online that he was a Muslim asylum seeker in the UK.

The rumors led to thousands of UK residents taking to the streets, some shouting anti-immigration and Islamophobic slogans.

Meanwhile, the State Department of Diaspora Affairs has asked Kenyans living in Lebanon to leave the country amid growing fears of conflict.

In a statement, the department urged the citizens to register with the department and provided contact details to facilitate their evacuation.

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Kenyans Living In UK Requested To Be Vigilant Amid Social Unrest