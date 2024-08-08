President Ruto Heads To Kisii After Successful Mt Kenya Tour

President William Ruto will next week embark on a three-day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira Counties days after swearing in his reconstituted Cabinet.

This is the first time that the President will be visiting the region in eight months with his latest trip expected to see him traverse nearly all the constituencies.

The latest tour also comes after his camaraderie with opposition Chief Raila Odinga’s ODM party and the formation of his broad-based Government of National Unity.

In his reconstituted Cabinet, Ruto replaced former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with his 2022 running mate Migosi Ogamba at Jogoo House.

However, there have been murmurs within Raila’s camp that the ODM boss snubbed the region in his CS nominations despite enjoying significant support in the region.

On Thursday, President Ruto held talks with Kisii MPs at State moments after witnessing the swearing-in of the new Cabinet to lay the ground for the trip.

It was not immediately clear what the President told the MPs but it is understood the meeting focused on harmonising Ruto’s itinerary and agreeing on the programme.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko said the President will tour the region next week.

“It is true we shall be hosting the President for a development tour of the region next week,” he said.

Although State House is yet to issue the President’s formal itinerary, leaders from the region told the Star that the tour will begin on Monday until Wednesday.

The President is expected to begin his tour in Nyamira on the afternoon of August 12 and will be hosted by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko.

He will launch the Kiabonyoru Secondary School funded by the Kuwait government and also proclaim the establishment of Nyamira University.

The President will then fly to Nyaribari Chache Constituency of UDA’s Zaheer Jihanda for the commissioning of a last-mile power project at Nyang’eni village in Birongo ward.

On Tuesday, the President will be in Nyaribari Chache Constituency where he will launch the Kisii Cancer centre near Kisii school.

After that, Ruto will move to Kitutu Masaba Constituency in Nyamira County to launch another Kuwait project at Nyasumi Primary School.

In the afternoon, Ruto will be in Kitutu Chache North which is represented by UDA National Treasurer Nyakundi for the launch of the Sombogo Tea factory.

The President will then launch the Marani-Sombogo-Kegogi-Ragogo-Bumbuuria-Kayole-Bobaracho-Mbanda-Gesieka- Nyakoe roads.

He will also be commissioning the last-mile project in the same area.

Later that day, Ruto will be in Bonyanchara near Nyongore in Kenyoro SDA Riana ward, Bonchari Constituency.

The President will be commissioning the REREC last-mile power connectivity.

On his last day of the tour, Ruto will land in Bomachoge Chache Constituency represented by Alpha Miruka for the launch of the affordable housing project in Ogembo town.

He will then head to National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro’s South Mugirango constituency for the launch of the Nduru-Nyakorere-Matangamano-Nyabigena road.

The President will then commission Mokoma REREC last mile power connectivity and unveil the Nyamarambe-Gesonso centre street lights.

He will then launch the Etago Market in South Mugirango Constituency before commissioning the last mile connectivity at Riasuta and Kebabe.

The President will then return to the North Mugirango constituency to launch the Ikonge last-mile connectivity.

He will later land in Patrick Osero’s Borabu Constituency in the Kineni area where he will launch the Amakara-Kineni-Isoge-Kahawa roads.

BY JAMES MBAKA

