Raila Odinga has announced a plan to introduce African Union Visas if he is elected as the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Speaking on Monday, August 26 in Kisumu County, Raila said to travel within the African Continent one must have many licenses unlike in Europe.

The former Prime Minister gave an example of Nigerian Businessman Aliko Dangote who requires 35 visas to travel across the continent.

“To travel in Africa, you need so many visas. My friend Aliko Dangote one of the African entrepreneurs says that for him to travel the continent he needs 35 visas. His French counterpart does not need a visa because he has a French passport.

- Advertisement -

“With a French passport, you don’t need a visa to travel across Africa but with a Nigerian passport you need 35 visas to travel around the content what a shame,” said Raila.

The ODM leader promised to introduce an African Union visa to enable Africans to travel and trade across the continent with ease.

- Advertisement -

“We are going to introduce African Union visas that can enable you to travel across the whole continent without the requirement to have any visas at all. We will make it easier for people to travel and trade within the content of Africa,” Raila added.

The former premier promised to ensure that borders are opened to allow goods to move freely across the continent and to support the construction of a high-speed rail network in Africa.

Raila is among the four candidates who are contesting for the AUC chairperson position. He will face Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.

The AUC chairperson election will be held in January 2025 during the African Union Summit.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Raila To Introduce African Union Visas If Elected AUC Chairperson