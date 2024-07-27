Raila Upbeat as he Signs AU Chairmanship Application Documents

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Saturday exeduded confidence that he would win the race for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship as he signed the application documents.

The African Union Commission set August 6, 2024 as the deadline for the submission of the candidacy of the various hopefuls seeking to succeed Moussa Faki.

“I signed off my AUC chair application documents, we are focused on bringing the seat home for Kenya and serving the African people,” Raila said in a statement on X.

In a communiqué issued by the Office of the Legal Council in May, the AUC said each candidate for the position of chairperson would be required to submit a curriculum vitae (CV) in six languages.

Besides English, the other languages are Arabic, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Kiswahili.

Raila was flanked by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Azimio spokesperson Makau Mutua during the signing of his application documents.

His wife Mama Ida Odinga was also present.

President William Ruto is in support of Raila’s candidancy for the AU post and has put in place a campaign machinery to solicit for regional and continental support.

The team is headed by Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi urged the East African Community member states to support Raila Odinga’s candidature saying he is better placed to represent the EAC region in the race.

Speaking at the EAC ministerial retreat on July 7, Mudavadi said Raila’s credentials and experience places him at an advantageous position for the AUC job.

“We believe and are certain that this is the time for our region to produce the chairperson who will be at the helm of the continental leadership. I urge all member states to keenly scrutinize Odinga’s candidacy so that we can speak with one voice” Mudavadi said.

Ruto’s government has promised to pull all stops to ensure Raila secures the highly coveted seat that would catapult him to the stature of head of state.

Raila has on his part also intensified campaigns for the AUC post even as the government lines up a series of diplomatic efforts for him.

Over the first weekend of this month, Raila met East African Community (EAC) ministers for foreign affairs in Zanzibar, to whom he explained his agenda for the continent.

“I stand before you as a candidate deeply committed to the principles of unity, peace, and development,” he said.

“Now is the right time for my leadership, as Africa navigates through a transformative period requiring strong and visionary leadership.”

Raila underscored the importance of regional representation within the larger African Union formation, emphasising the readiness of the East Africa region towards producing the next AU chairperson.

