A New Dawn for African Education: ISP’s Expansion into Zimbabwe

Ignatius Munengwa, a key partner of the International Scholars Program (ISP) in Zimbabwe, has hailed the program’s expansion into the country as a “blessing” for the African continent. Zimbabwe is the first nation to benefit from the ISP’s global outreach, marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide educational opportunities to deserving students.

Initially focused solely on Kenyan students, the ISP has evolved into a pan-African education funding scheme. Munengwa expressed Zimbabwe’s honour in being the pioneer country to experience the program’s global impact, emphasizing the shared challenges in all African nations, including limited access to education and job opportunities. The ISP, therefore, offers a beacon of hope for countless young people across the continent.

The International Scholars Program funds bright but financially constrained students to pursue their master’s degrees abroad. Speaking at The ISP’s annual luncheon, Munengwa was humbled to witness the growing number of students benefiting from the program. He expressed confidence that these students would return to their home countries and make a positive impact.

Munengwa lauded the visionary leadership of Bob Mwiti, the founder of the ISP. Mwiti’s personal experience of overcoming challenges to pursue his own master’s degree abroad inspired him to create this transformative program. Munengwa described the ISP as more than just an opportunity; it’s a community that has the potential to transform generations.

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

- Advertisement -

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

See also Soaring to New Heights: Roselyn’s American Dream Takes Flight

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

A New Dawn for African Education: ISP’s Expansion into Zimbabwe

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

