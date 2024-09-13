Acting Police Inspector General sentenced to 6 months in Jail

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for disobeying court orders.

While delivering the judgement on Friday, September 13, High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi ordered the acting IG to surrender himself to the Commissioner General of Prisons to serve his sentence.

“Mr. Gilbert Masengeli is sentenced to six months in prison. He is ordered to surrender himself to the Commissioner General of Prisons to ensure that he is to be committed to a prison facility to commence serving his sentence,” Justice Mugambi ruled.

The judge further ruled that if Masengeli fails to present himself to serve the sentence, the Cabinet Secretary should take the necessary steps to ensure the acting Inspector General commits to his sentence.

- Advertisement -

“In the event Mr. Masengeli fails to surrender himself to prison, the CS for Interior must take steps to ensure he is committed to prison to commence serving the sentence imposed on him,” Justice Mugambi remarked.

However, the judge noted that the acting IG may avoid serving the sentence by availing himself to court in person within seven days.

- Advertisement -

“Mr. Masengeli may avoid serving this sentence and therefore, in that regard, the court shall suspend this sentence for seven days only. The acting IG can redeem himself and comply by availing himself before this court in person to answer to the issues he has been avoiding. In default, the sentence shall automatically become effective,” Justice Mugambi ruled.

Masengeli was guilty of contempt of court on Monday, September 9, after defying court summons seven times.

The acting IG is wanted in court to explain the whereabouts of three individuals who were abducted in Kitengela, Kajiado County, on August 19.

The three missing persons, Jamil Longton, his brother Aslam Longton, and activist Bob Njagi, were allegedly abducted by suspected police officers.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Acting Police Inspector General sentenced to 6 months in Jail

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

