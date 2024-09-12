Canada warns against Marriages of Convenience for Visa purposes

The government of Canada has cautioned foreigners against entering into marriages of convenience with Canadians with the sole aim of getting visas.

In a statement dated Wednesday, September 11, the Canadian government warned that committing marriage fraud was a criminal offence.

The foreign government noted that its immigration officials were trained to detect such marriages through various ways including conducting family visits.

“It’s a crime for you and a foreign applicant to set up what’s known as a “marriage of convenience” to allow your sponsored spouse or common-law partner to immigrate to Canada,” read the statement in part.

“Immigration officers know how to detect false marriages, and there are serious criminal charges. Avoid scams and learn the rules for sponsoring a spouse.”

Further, Canada listed ways to identify suspicious individuals who want to engage in marriage fraud. Some of the suspicious individuals include;

People who want to get married when they have just met. People who push to get married quickly. People who avoid to speak about their family background. People who have been married severally on past occasions.

Consequence of Marriage Fraud

Kenyans who get into a marriage of convenience to get a visa risk being banned from travelling to Canada.

“We’ll refuse your visa and may ban you from travel to Canada for 5 years. This will be added to your immigration record and may affect future applications,” Canada warned.

“We know that even genuine marriages can fail. But don’t risk your future by entering into a relationship of convenience to come to Canada.”

By Washington Mito

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

