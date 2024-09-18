Courageous and Intentional Living: The Art of Talking to God

In the midst of our daily commotion, we may often unwittingly engage in a monologue directed towards God. We rattle off our wishes, grievances, and longings to Him, yet we rarely stop to absorb His words in return. It’s crucial to remember that prayer is a two-way conversation. This minor yet pivotal deviation can significantly alter the course of our spiritual paths, making us more open to His guidance.

Talking at God

Often, we approach our conversations with God as if we are reciting a checklist, outlining our necessities, desires for certain outcomes, and specific deadlines for the Almighty to address. It is as though we’re passing a director’s script to Him, anticipating that He’ll adhere to each detail. Such a method is widespread and reveals our intrinsic desire to steer our destiny. Yet, it highlights a profound concern: our hesitation to completely rely on the divine understanding of the schedule that God holds.

The book of James 4:3 says, “When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.” This verse reminds us that our motives matter. If our prayers are driven by self-centered desires rather than a genuine search for God’s will, we miss out on the true essence of prayer. Aligning our prayers with God’s will gives our prayers a deeper purpose and strengthens our connection with Him.

Making Our Own Rules

A further indication that we are merely talking to God instead of engaging with Him is when we construct personal guidelines and predetermined outcomes. We determine our own optimal path and subsequently announce our determinations to God. The scripture provided counsel in Proverbs 3:5-6 and says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not depend on your own insight; in every aspect of your life, be compliant to Him, and He shall direct your journey unerringly.” By relying solely on our judgment, we inadvertently disregard the counsel and direction offered by God.

Telling God What to Do

In our modern society, it’s easy to fall into the trap of treating God like a celestial butler. We tell Him what we want, how, and when we want it. This approach reduces our relationship with God to a transactional exchange rather than a transformative encounter. Isaiah 55:8-9 reminds us of this important lesson, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” We need to trust that God’s plans for us are far greater than anything we could imagine.

Talking to God

In contrast, talking to God is about engaging in a two-way conversation. It’s about listening as much as we speak. In 1 Samuel 3:10, young Samuel responds to God’s call and says, “Speak, for your servant is listening.” This posture of openness and attentiveness is what we should strive for in our prayer lives.

Listening to God’s Voice

Listening to God requires us to quiet our minds and hearts. Psalm 46:10 encourages us, “Be still, and know that I am God.” In the stillness, we can hear His voice more clearly. In these moments of quiet reflections, we often find the guidance and comfort we seek.

Attuning ourselves to the divine whisper mandates a calmness of thought and spirit. We are encouraged by Psalm 46:10, which says, “Be still, and know that I am God,” to embrace tranquility. It is in this tranquility that His gentle voice becomes more discernible. During such times of serene contemplation, the direction and solace we yearn for frequently emerge.

Following God’s Lead

When we talk to God, we also commit to following His lead. This means being open to His direction, even when it contradicts our plans. Jesus exemplified this in the Garden of Gethsemane when He prayed, “Not my will, but yours be done,” (Luke 22:42). Surrendering to God’s will can be challenging. Still, it is essential for a deeper, more meaningful relationship with Him.

Practical Steps to Shift Our Approach

Set Aside Dedicated Time for Prayer: Create a routine that includes moments of silence and listening. Reflect on Scripture: Allow God’s Word to guide your thoughts and prayers. Journal Your Prayers: Writing down your prayers can help you see patterns in your requests and reflect on God’s responses. Practice Gratitude: Thank God for His blessings and acknowledge His hand in your life. Seek God’s Will: Regularly ask God to align your desires with His purpose for you.

Conclusion

As we strive to deepen our relationship with God, let’s move from talking at Him to talking to Him. Doing so opens us up to His wisdom, guidance, and transformative power. Remember, God desires a heartfelt connection with us, one that is built on trust, love, and mutual communication.

In the words of Psalm 37:5, the Psalmist says, “Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him, and He will act.” Let’s commit to a genuine dialogue with our Creator, allowing His voice to lead us on the path He has set before us.

By Isabella Mwango Nyakundi

CEO/Founder Vessel For Honor Ministries.

Web: https://www.vesselforhonor.org

