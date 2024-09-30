Divine Intervention: Pastor Dorcas and the Impeachment Battle

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has expressed support and confidence in her husband amidst a planned impeachment motion.

Speaking during a church event on September 29, the Spouse of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asserted that her husband got into office through prayers.

She added that such an individual could only be removed from his position through divine intervention.

The pastor noted that there were some people who were unhappy with her husband, adding that God was going to fight his battles.

“I have a man that I love, many of you call him the real G, others call him the truthful man, he is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” she stated.

“There are people who have a problem believing that, he was prayed for on the altar, one who is prayed from the altar, you can only remove him from the altar.”

Gachagua is facing impeachment with a motion expected to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow.

On his part, Gachagua has accused close allies of President William Ruto to have been behind his troubles with his boss.

Over the weekend, he called on the legislators to allow him to finish his remaining three years.

“The matter of the running mate was the President’s decision. At the right time, he may want to make a different decision, and that is up to him; it is within his purview,” the DP remarked during a media interview.

We cannot tell him what kind of decision he can make in the future, that is his decision. All we are asking for is to be given the opportunity to finish the contract we have.”

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

