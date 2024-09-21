Finding Strength in Stillness: The Power of being still in life’s storms

One of the beauties of the Bible is that it talks about figures who struggled in life as humans. From Adam and Eve, Moses, Elijah etc.

My favorite figure in the Bible is David; David struggled to balance his life with godliness, yet the Bible calls him a man who was after God’s heart. David failed many times but always chose to repent and return to God.

David had the same feelings we all have today: disappointment, rejection, lied about, falsely accused, insulted, hated, etc. I am sure that if David lived in the body of Christ today, many people would have written him off. But in those moments, the Lord tells him Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.”

Today, the hustle and bustle of modern life, where chaos seems to reign supreme, and finding moments of peace can feel like an elusive pursuit. We’re bombarded with constant stimuli, inundated with responsibilities, and often overwhelmed by the pace of life.

Yet, amidst this chaos, timeless wisdom offers solace, strength, and wisdom encapsulated in Psalm 46:10, admonishing us to be still and to know that our God is still God. These words, penned thousands of years ago, resonate deeply with believers today.

They gently remind us to pause, breathe, and reconnect with the Source of our peace. Let’s delve into the profound truths embedded within this verse and explore how they can guide us in navigating the storms of life.

Embracing Stillness in a Restless World

In a culture that glorifies busyness, stillness may seem counterintuitive. Yet, we often find clarity and renewal in quiet reflection. The psalmist urges us to be still—not physically but emotionally and spiritually. It’s an invitation to silence the clamor of our minds, release the burdens we carry, and surrender our anxieties to God.

Knowing God Amid Chaos

The second part of Psalms 46:10, “and know that I am God,” is equally profound. It’s a call to be in close relationship with God, an invitation to deepen our understanding of God’s character and sovereignty.

Amid life’s storms, when circumstances seem beyond our control, knowing that God is present and in control brings immeasurable comfort and reassurance. It’s a reminder that we are never alone and that God walks alongside us through every trial and tribulation.

Isaiah 43:2 says (NIV), “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”

Ceasing Striving: A Path to Peace

The NAS translation of Psalm 46:10 says, “Cease striving and know that I am God.” The phrase “cease” underscores the futility of our efforts to control outcomes and orchestrate our lives according to our will.

This doesn’t mean we become passive or apathetic; it’s acknowledging our limitations and surrendering to God’s perfect plan. When we release our grip on the illusion of control, we open ourselves to receive God’s peace, which surpasses understanding. Philippians 4:6-7 says this: “Do not be anxious about anything but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”

Practical Application: Cultivating Stillness in Daily Life

How can we practically apply the wisdom of Psalm 46:10 in our daily lives? Here are a few suggestions:

Establish a Daily Rhythm of Prayer and Meditation: Carve out intentional time each day to commune with God in prayer and meditation. Create a sacred space where you can retreat from the noise and distractions of the world.

Live in the Present: Cultivate awareness of the present moment and engage in activities that foster stillness, such as walking in nature, journaling or exercising, taking time off work, time.

Surrender Control: Let go of the need to control outcomes and trust God’s providence. When faced with challenges, surrender them to God in prayer and trust that He is working all things together for your good. Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Seek Community: Surround yourself with a supportive community of faith where you can find encouragement, accountability, and solidarity in your journey toward stillness and peace.

Commit to Stillness: Set aside time daily to be in God’s presence. Whether through prayer, meditation or simply sitting in quiet reflection, prioritize moments of stillness to nurture your spiritual well-being.

Share Your Journey: Invite others to join you on your journey toward peace and wholeness. Share your experiences, insights, and struggles with those around you, fostering a community of support and encouragement.

Practice Surrender: Cultivate a spirit of surrender, releasing the need to control outcomes and trusting in God’s providence. Let go of anxieties and worries, entrusting them to the One who holds everything together.

Extend Grace: Extend grace to yourself and others as you navigate the complexities of life. Embrace moments of vulnerability, acknowledging that it’s okay not to have all the answers and to lean on God’s strength in times of weakness.

Stay Grounded in Scripture: Ground yourself in the truth of God’s Word, drawing inspiration and guidance from passages like Psalm 46:10. Allow Scripture to be a lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path, guiding you toward a deeper understanding of God’s love and faithfulness.

Let us take these steps together, walking hand in hand as we journey toward a life anchored in God’s peace and presence. Let’s heed the psalmist’s call to “be still and know that [He is] God,” finding rest and refuge in His unchanging embrace.

Conclusion: Rest in God’s Presence

In a world characterized by noise and turmoil, the timeless wisdom of Psalm 46:10 offers a beacon of hope and a pathway to peace. As we embrace stillness, deepen our knowledge of God, and surrender our striving, we discover a profound truth: that amidst the chaos of life, God’s presence remains constant, His love unwavering, and His peace surpassing all understanding.

May we heed the psalmist’s call to “be still and know that [He is] God,” finding rest and refuge in His unchanging embrace.

By Isabella Mwango Nyakundi

CEO/Founder Vessel For Honor Ministries.

Web: https://www.vesselforhonor.org

