From domestic Worker in Saudi Arabia To Law Student

Hazel Jepkoech: A Kenyan woman has shared her journey from working as a domestic worker in Saudi Arabia to pursuing a bachelor’s degree in law at Kabarak University.

Hazel, a resident of Eldama Ravine, recounted the story during an interview with The Kenyan Diaspora Media, on September 2. She explained that her journey to Saudi Arabia began in 2020 after the collapse of her marriage and business.

Like many high school girls, Jepkoech dreamed of becoming a lawyer. However, her aspirations were shattered when her mother, who worked at Egerton University, passed away while Jepkoech was in Form Four.

She recalled her pleasant upbringing and the wildest dream she ever had was to never lack or have to work as a housekeeper in another country.

“When I was young, everything was well. I never lacked anything since my mother was working at Egerton University. I never imagined I could ever work as a house help,” she said.

After completing her KSCE and performing well, Jepkoech found herself with no one to support her university education. She got married and had three children, but the marriage only lasted eight years.

Journey to Saudi

“When my marriage failed, I started a hotel in Solian, but it didn’t flourish. I had to think of another way to survive and provide for my children while reviving my dream of becoming a lawyer. One day, I overheard two customers talking about an agent who was taking women to Saudi Arabia to work as domestic workers. I began researching this agent, who eventually facilitated my journey to Saudi Arabia,” she explained.

Jepkoech, a mother of three, said she was fortunate that the agent did not ask for any payment and instead helped her secure a passport, medical report, and visa.

“At that time, agents were desperately looking for women to take to Saudi Arabia, so I didn’t pay a dime,” she added.

Despite hearing negative stories about working as a domestic worker in the Gulf region, Jepkoech felt it was her only hope. She worked in Saudi Arabia for two years, returning home after completing her contract. She chose not to return, as she wanted to care for her children personally and pursue her law degree.

Jepkoech acknowledged that life in Saudi Arabia was not as challenging as she had feared. She attributed her success to prayer and working smart.

“How you present yourself on the first day to an Arab family determines how they will treat you. Don’t show them that your life depends on the job, and don’t disclose too much about yourself. Show them that you deserve better. Never eat leftovers unless it’s absolutely necessary,” she advised.

Advice to domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

Jepkoech, who now partners with an agency that trains women going to work in Saudi Arabia, advised Kenyan women to thoroughly research before embarking on such a journey. She warned against going to Gulf countries with pre-existing medical conditions, citing the high temperatures, lack of proper meals, and the possibility that employers may not prioritize taking workers to the hospital.

“To those people, you are just a worker, and taking you to the hospital is not their priority. If you have a pre-existing disease, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, please do not go. Sometimes, temperatures rise to 56 degrees Celsius, and your body may not withstand it,” she said.

Jepkoech also urged Kenyan women to inform their families before leaving for Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of staying connected.

“When you get there, request the Wi-Fi password and let your family know you arrived safely and the city where you’re working,” she advised.

She stressed the importance of being prayerful and working smart.

“Do your work and go to your room. Don’t disclose too much about yourself,” she said, also warning against being misled by social media.

Kenyan Government

Having worked and interacted with Kenyans in the Middle East, Jepkoech criticized the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia for not providing adequate support to Kenyans. She noted that many Kenyans are detained in deportation centers, and the embassy does little to help them return home.

She called on the Kenyan government to implement policies that focus on the well-being of Kenyans working abroad, highlighting their significant contributions to the country’s economy through remittances.

“The government is quick to send Kenyans abroad, but when they are in distress, they do not help. Many Kenyans are stuck in deportation centers because they don’t have passports. Some can afford air tickets but are trapped because they lack passports,” she said.

Jepkoech urged the Kenyan government to establish consulate offices in major cities across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, noting that many Kenyans in the region need consular services but cannot access them because the embassy is located in Riyadh, which is not easily accessible to all Kenyans.

By LC Faith

Read the Original article on https://thekenyandiaspora.com/

