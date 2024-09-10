Elisha Elimlim, a bright young Kenyan, is embarking on a life-changing journey. With the support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), he is set to pursue a Master of Science in Finance at the University of Kentucky. This opportunity is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and the transformative power of the ISP.

A native of Nakuru County, Elisha joined the ISP in January 2023. His journey has been seamless, thanks to the unwavering support of the ISP team, from technical assistance to career and school applications. His passion for finance ignited after completing his undergraduate studies, and he is now eager to pursue an MS in Finance to lay the groundwork for his ambitious goal of establishing a hedge fund company in Kenya.

Elisha’s gratitude for the ISP’s funding model is immense. The program’s partnership with various organizations has made his dream of studying abroad a reality. With only three years of work experience post-graduation, he would have struggled to finance his master’s studies without the ISP’s support.

Speaking during an ISP luncheon event earlier this year, Elisha encouraged others to seize the opportunity to pursue their dreams. He emphasized the importance of taking action and not letting time slip away. “Time will move forward regardless,” he said. “Make a decision and start taking the steps to achieve your American dream.

From Nakuru to Kentucky, Chasing a Dream of Finance

