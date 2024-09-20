How Kenya Diaspora is Fueling Economic and Social Change

The Kenyan diaspora has long been recognised as a cornerstone of Kenya’s socio-economic development, with their role extending beyond financial remittances to include invaluable knowledge and skills transfer.

This year, the “Daring Returnees Forum 2024” is set to bring to the fore the immense contributions of those who have boldly decided to return and reintegrate into the Kenyan system, while also celebrating the impact they continue to make across various sectors.

Organized by Chams Media, in collaboration with Chams Adventures, the forum provides a platform for returnees, diaspora professionals, policymakers, business leaders, and other stakeholders to come together, share insights, and discuss pathways for further harnessing the diaspora’s influence in Kenya’s development journey.

Role of diaspora in economy

The diaspora is a vital pillar of Kenya’s economy, with remittances ranking as one of the highest sources of foreign exchange, often surpassing traditional sectors like tourism and agriculture.

- Advertisement -

According to recent data from the Central Bank of Kenya, diaspora remittances hit an all-time high, illustrating the financial power wielded by Kenyans abroad.

Yet, while remittances provide a significant boost to the economy, the “Daring Returnees Forum 2024” aims to emphasize another dimension of diaspora contribution; the transfer of skills, knowledge, and expertise. Returnees bring home international experience, cutting-edge innovations, and best practices from around the world. This infusion of intellectual capital is essential for elevating Kenya’s industries and institutions, positioning the country for long-term sustainable growth.

- Advertisement -

Learning from returnees’ experiences

The “Daring Returnees Forum 2024” will be hosted by Alex Chamwada OGW, MBS, a distinguished journalist and media entrepreneur. As someone who has long documented the lives of Kenyans abroad through his media platform, Chamwada is uniquely positioned to lead discussions on the significance of diaspora engagement in Kenya’s development.

The Chief Guest of the event will be Ms. Roseline Njogu, CBS, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, whose office has been at the forefront of shaping policies that facilitate smoother reintegration for returnees. Under her leadership, the department has been instrumental in formulating strategies that harness diaspora resources to meet Kenya’s Vision 2030 goals.

Speakers at the forum will include renowned returnees who have made significant contributions across various sectors:

Prof. Dominic Mwenja, the former Vice Chancellor of California Miramar University and ex-CEO of Mater Hospital, who currently heads the Miramar International Foundation. Prof. Mwenja is expected to share insights on leadership, healthcare innovations, and international best practices in education and healthcare management that can be applied in Kenya.

Prof. Emmanuel Mutisya, an experienced project manager, sustainability expert, and researcher. As the Chairperson of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and former chairperson of the Diaspora Council of Kenya, Prof. Mutisya’s presentation will highlight the importance of sustainable development and the role of science and technology in building Kenya’s future economy.

Mr. and Mrs. Peter Sabay, medical practitioners and returnees from the United States, will discuss their experience establishing Love4Bukwo Hospital, a modern medical facility located on the Kenya-Uganda border. Their story illustrates how diaspora skills and investment can improve healthcare access in underserved regions.

Reintegration challenges and opportunities

While the contributions of returnees are undeniable, reintegration into Kenya’s social and economic fabric comes with its own set of challenges.

Many returnees face difficulties adjusting to local business environments, regulatory frameworks, and societal expectations. Additionally, issues such as corruption, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and limited access to credit or investment opportunities can hinder their efforts.

The “Daring Returnees Forum 2024” will address these challenges head-on through panel discussions and interactive sessions. Attendees will gain valuable insights into overcoming reintegration obstacles, with a particular focus on creating a conducive environment for returnees to thrive.

The forum will also explore potential partnerships between returnees, local businesses, and government agencies to leverage the expertise of diaspora professionals. With returnees equipped with global knowledge, fostering collaborations can help address gaps in sectors like healthcare, technology, and education.

A Pillar of Kenya’s future development

Beyond individual success stories, returnees represent a broader trend of reverse migration that has the potential to reshape Kenya’s future. Their skills and expertise are helping to catalyze growth in emerging industries, from renewable energy and agriculture to digital innovation and healthcare.

The “Daring Returnees Forum 2024” will shine a light on these trailblazers, providing a platform for them to share their journeys, challenges, and aspirations.

Moreover, the forum will offer an opportunity for policymakers to explore ways to enhance support structures for returnees, ensuring that their contributions are maximized. This could include easing the regulatory framework for diaspora investments, providing tax incentives for returnee entrepreneurs, or offering technical assistance to support their ventures.

Read the Original article on https://thekenyandiaspora.com/

How Kenya Diaspora is Fueling Economic and Social Change

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

