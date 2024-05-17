In a courageous attempt to navigate the complexities of family law, one Kenyan diaspora returnee finds themselves at a crossroads in their pursuit of custody.

The Kenyan woman has moved to court seeking custody of a child she sired with a US-based Kenyan man.

Returning to Kenya after spending years abroad, this individual must now confront a legal system that can be challenging to navigate, particularly when it comes to matters of child custody.

- Advertisement -

The woman has been living with the U.S.-born child since February 2019 after falling out with the father in 2018 and relocating back to Kenya.

She filed the report on the grounds that the child’s father has filed a custody petition in the U.S. in the hopes of gaining custody of the child.

“The respondent has informed the applicant of his intention to take the minor back to the United States and there is a real likelihood of the minor being removed from the jurisdiction of this court thus rendering proceedings in this matter futile,” the mother argued in her affidavit.

- Advertisement -

The child’s mother subsequently asked the court to grant her actual custody, care and control of the minor, further accusing the father of not taking care of the child since they moved back to Kenya. She now wants sole custody of the child.

Having left her homeland behind, the returnee pursued a better life abroad, only to find herselves entangled in an unforeseen custody dispute.

By Dzuya Walter

Read the original article on https://citizen.digital/

Diaspora Returnee Seeks Custody Of Child Sired with US-Based Father