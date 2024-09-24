Key Change: US Extends Green Card Validity Extension to 36 Months

The US Citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) has announced an important update for lawful permanent residents seeking to renew their Green Cards.

Effective Sept. 10, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services automatically extended the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) to 36 months for lawful permanent residents who file Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card.

Lawful permanent residents who properly file Form I-90 to renew an expiring or expired Green Card may receive this extension. Form I-90 receipt notices had previously provided a 24-month extension of the validity of a Green Card.

USCIS has updated the language on Form I-90 receipt notices to extend the validity of a Green Card for 36 months from the expiration date on the face on the face of the current Green Card for individuals with a newly filed Form I-90 renewal request. On Sept. 10, USCIS began printing amended receipt notices for individuals with a pending Form I-90.

These receipt notices can be presented with an expired Green Card as evidence of continued status and employment authorization. This extension is expected to help applicants who experience longer processing times, because they will receive proof of lawful permanent resident status as they await their renewed Green Card.

If you no longer have your Green Card and you need evidence of your lawful permanent resident status while waiting to receive your replacement Green Card, you may request an appointment at a USCIS Field Office by contacting the USCIS Contact Center, and we may issue you an Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications (ADIT) stamp after you file Form I-90.

For more information, visit Replace Your Green Card page.

If your mailing address changes while your case is pending, please update it through your USCIS Online Account, if you have one.

Source-https://www.uscis.gov/

