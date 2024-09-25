RELEASE THE BLESSINGS: A Life-Giving Well of God’s Promise

THE WORD: “Jesus said, If any man thirst, let him come unto me, and drink. He that believes on me, as the Scripture has said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water” (John 7:37-38).

THE POINT: Jesus Christ came to Earth in human form, lived a perfect life, was crucified, resurrected and then He ascended to the Heavenly Father. He did all this in order to redeem us and renew us, so that He might come again to live with us in our human forms. How? This occurs by means of the Holy Spirit.

Jesus explained that the Holy Spirit is living water—true nourishment for our souls. When a person gets really thirsty, that person becomes desperate for a drink of water.

Likewise, if you are desperate for God, then you should go to Him and drink. Drinking involves receiving and partaking. Jesus invites all who are truly desperate to come to Him and receive living water, which is His Spirit.

- Advertisement -

THE APPLICATION: Just as the Spirit of God was resident in the Son of God while He was here on Earth, so He desires to reside in you. Therefore, once you receive Christ, the Spirit of Life in Christ Jesus (Romans 8:2) comes to indwell you. When you receive Christ, His Spirit is imparted to you. He now resides in your innermost being—your spirit.

However, it is not enough for the Spirit to be in your life. You must allow the Spirit of Christ to be your life. You have been blessed with the Spirit of Christ Himself. But you must still release His blessings. How?

- Advertisement -

You need to give yourself completely to Him. Then ask the Holy Spirit to fill you with His presence and power. When you do, the river of living water that Christ mentioned will flow through you. As a result, the very life of Christ will be expressed through you. The character and conduct of Christ will be manifested in your life.

Your life will be transformed! Such a transformation is liberating, invigorating and satisfying! Therefore, by faith tap into God’s wellspring of life that never runs dry. And then simply let the river flow. Now that’s life!

THE PRAYER: “Dear Lord, I have neglected the life-giving water of the Holy Spirit. I need the power of Your Spirit constantly flowing through me. I repent of my fleshly ways. Remove anything in my life that would quench Your Spirit. I give myself to You. I ask You to take complete control of my life and fill me with Your Spirit. I trust You to live Your life through me.”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

RELEASE THE BLESSINGS: A Life-Giving Well of God’s Promise

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

