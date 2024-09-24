Trusting in God’s Faithfulness: Dependable and Trustworthy

THE WORD: “Faithful is He that calls you, who also will do it.” 1 Thessalonians 5:24

THE POINT: God is faithful. Yes, He is! We’ve all been disappointed by people who said one thing, yet did another. But not so with God! What He says, He will do!

God is faithful: dependable, reliable and trustworthy. Others may fail you, but not the Lord. He has promised that He will never leave you or forsake you (Hebrews 13:5). And He always keeps His promises!

Therefore, God is the only one who is worthy of your total trust. The Bible is replete with stories of God’s great faithfulness. You have probably read about or even know people who have reported personal accounts of God’s faithfulness. In fact, many of you have your own stories to tell.

THE APPLICATION: So, what’s your story? If you have responded to God’s call for your life, then you have a story to tell. First of all, God calls you to Himself. Jesus voiced the call in Matthew 11:28 when He said, “Come unto me.” He wants you to join Him so that you can participate in His life and enjoy Him forever.

You join Him by receiving Christ into your life. Jesus perpetuates this call by saying, “Follow Me.” The good news is that whatever the Lord calls you to do, He will enable you to do. Christ joins Himself to you in order to live His life through you. He does it all. This is grace from start to finish!

God is the one person you can always count on. He alone is faithful in every respect. Therefore, you can trust Him with your life! Your only hope of remaining faithful is to put your faith in God’s faithfulness. Great is His faithfulness. Whatever you need, He will provide. God is faithful!

THE PRAYER: “Heavenly Father, Your track record of faithfulness is impeccable. You always keep your word. You do what you say, but sometimes I falter and fail. However, even when I am unfaithful, you remain faithful. Truly, I can trust you with my life. Cause me to trust you regardless of the circumstances or what my human senses tell me.”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

Trusting in God’s Faithfulness: Dependable and Trustworthy

