Revealed: DP Gachagua will be Impeached Before the End of 2024

Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, who was elected on a UDA party ticket, now claims that they will impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua before the end of the year.

Speaking on Saturday, September 21, Barasa said that they were inspired by the Gen Z protests and they would impeach Gachagua to fight tribalism.

“We will impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua before the end of 2024. Gachagua will celebrate Christmas as an ordinary citizen,” Barasa stated.

Speculations have been rife that an impeachment motion might soon be tabled on the floor of the National Assembly to institute Gachagua’s ouster.

Addressing the impeachment rumours, Gachagua noted that it was not in his place to block such attempts and that he was not keen on bribing legislators.

“That is the MPs’ decision. My position is very clear. I was elected by the people of Kenya, and it is them who will confirm whether I am working well or not. But if MPs are persuaded, intimidated, or coerced to remove me from office, so be it. The matter is there; it is that simple.

“I have no capacity to intimidate or coerce any MP, and neither do I have the money to bribe them. If they want to impeach me, so be it. If they have issues with me that meet the constitutional threshold, there is nothing I can do about it,” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua observed that if the impeachment reaches the floor of the National Assembly, then President William Ruto will have endorsed it.

“The truth of the matter is that the way we work as UDA, any motion of impeachment against the deputy president would never find its way to the House unless the president approves. Any contentious issue that goes to the National Assembly, the president will call a PG meeting and direct the MPs to prosecute it,” remarked Gachagua.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

