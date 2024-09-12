Ruto Receive Golden Plate Award from Academy of Achievement

President William Ruto has once again garnered international acclaim, receiving the Golden Plate Award from the Academy of Achievement on Thursday, September 12.

This honour according to State House, recognises Ruto’s exceptional leadership in promoting transparency, accountability, and public participation, qualities that have positioned Kenya as a leader in governance innovation across Africa.

The award was presented during the launch of Kenya’s 5th National Action Plan (NAP 5) under the Open Government Partnership (OGP), highlighting Kenya’s commitment to open governance. Korir Sing’Oei, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, handed over the award on behalf of the Academy.

State House, in a statement, hailed the award as a testament to Ruto’s vision and impact on governance. Kenya’s leadership in the OGP framework has set the tone for other African nations, with the country often cited as an example of best practices in open government.

This marks the second time Ruto has received the Golden Plate Award. His first induction into the American Academy of Achievement came in 2022, during a ceremony held in Washington, DC.

At that time, he was recognised by General Charles Q. Brown for his inspiring life story and his rise from humble beginnings in rural Kenya to the highest office in the land. Wayne Reynolds, Chairman of the Academy, praised Ruto for his perseverance and determination, a journey that resonates with many across the world.

Ruto now joins a distinguished group of global leaders who have been similarly honoured, including former US President Barack Obama, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and the late South African president Nelson Mandela.

In May 2024, during his visit to the United States, Ruto became the second Kenyan president to receive the Outstanding Leaders Award, a recognition from the U.S.-Africa Business Center.

This award was presented in the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, with Susan Clark, the CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, praising Ruto’s efforts in attracting investments and promoting business-led solutions to drive Kenya’s economic growth.

Clark remarked, “In recognition of your work to really promote business-led solutions and your steadfast commitment to trade and investment initiatives, to grow Kenya’s economy.”

Ruto’s focus on economic development has been a cornerstone of his presidency, a fact further highlighted by his growing international reputation. His ability to secure such high-level recognition reflects his government’s strategy to position Kenya as a key player in regional and global affairs.

Beyond the United States, Ruto’s leadership has also been celebrated across Africa. Earlier this year, Ghana awarded him the Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta, the nation’s highest honour.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo described Ruto as a new generation of African leaders committed to upholding the rule of law and fostering accountability. Similar accolades have been bestowed on Ruto by Guinea-Bissau, where he was awarded the ‘Medalha Amílcar Cabral’, the country’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his bravery and leadership.

By Samuel Mwanawanjuguna

