Deputy President Position: Gachagua Out, Kithure Kindiki In

President William Ruto has nominated Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki for the position of Deputy President.

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Friday, October 18 during a special sitting.

The move comes hours after Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as the Deputy President by the Senate.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was among the first leaders to congratulate Interior CS Kindiki after the nomination.

In an update on X on Friday, October 18, the Governor thanked those who rallied for her, further declaring her support for Kindiki as he awaits to take up his new role.

“My brother Professor Kindiki, my sincere congratulations. To you, history has placed an honor and responsibility accorded to only a few. May God guide you and William Ruto as you lead this great country to achieve its tremendous potential.

“To those that supported me for this position, I thank you. We must now dedicate our efforts to building a better Kenya under the leadership of Williams Ruto and Kindiki Kithure,” Waiguru stated.

Gachagua was on Thursday, October 17, impeached following an intense Senate session that saw him failing to take the stand.

The Senate upheld the National Assembly’s earlier vote, which cited 11 allegations against him, including corruption, abuse of office, and incitement of ethnic discord.

The Senate voted on each of the eleven allegations levelled against Gachagua attaining the 2/3rds which is 45 Senators on five counts out of eleven.

The threshold is that Gachagua needed to be found guilty on one of the charges meaning he stood impeached with the first charge.

This historic decision makes Gachagua the first deputy president in Kenya to be removed from office under the revised constitution since 2010, preventing him from holding public office in the future.

Prior to this, Gachagua was on Tuesday, October 8, impeached by the National Assembly on grounds of money laundering and gross misconduct among other allegations.

