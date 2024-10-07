Dr Edwin Bogonko Makes History in Minnesota United States

Dr. Edwin Bogonko, a Kenyan-born physician, has made history as the 158th president of the Minnesota Medical Association (MMA), marking the first time a person of color has led the organization since its inception in 1853.

His election to this esteemed position highlights both his dedication to healthcare and his long-standing service to the MMA.

Born and raised in Kisii, southwestern Kenya, Dr. Bogonko’s journey into medicine was fueled by a personal experience. Growing up, his younger brother suffered from heart disease, requiring frequent hospital visits.

These early encounters with healthcare challenges sparked his desire to become a doctor. “Even though I was very young, I could tell that people were suffering unnecessarily because there was a shortage of doctors,” he shared, reflecting on his childhood.

After completing high school, Dr. Bogonko pursued his medical degree at the University of Nairobi, graduating in 1993.

He practiced medicine in Kenya until 1999, before relocating to the United States, where he continued his mission of helping vulnerable communities. In 2010, he joined the MMA and quickly became an active member, serving on numerous committees and taking on leadership roles within the organization.

His deep involvement over the years, including serving as Chair of the MMA’s Board of Trustees from 2020 to 2023, made him a natural fit for the presidency.

Dan Hauser, the association’s Director of Communication and Education, noted that Dr. Bogonko’s commitment and leadership were widely recognized within the MMA.

“He has been so active for so long, so it made sense that he would be our president at some point,” Hauser said, adding, “He’s a very engaging and friendly person. You can tell that he really wants us to do well and to make the practice of medicine better.”

Dr. Bogonko’s election as president was unanimous, with no other candidates opposing him, a testament to his broad support among his peers.

As the principal spokesperson of the MMA, his role will involve testifying at the State Capitol on behalf of physicians and advocating for policies that improve healthcare across Minnesota.

During his inauguration at the MMA’s Empowering Physicians Conference in Minneapolis on September 27, outgoing president Dr. Laurel Ries expressed her confidence in Dr. Bogonko’s ability to lead, saying, “I keep thinking of what a phenomenal job he is going to do in this role, and I am really excited for all of [his] adventures in this coming year.”

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Bogonko emphasized his commitment to continuing the MMA’s long tradition of excellence in healthcare.

“I am both excited and humbled to take on this responsibility as president,” he said. “You can be assured that over the next 12 months, I will give my all as the MMA works on serious issues that face medicine in this land of 10,000 lakes.”

Dr. Bogonko outlined several key priorities for his term. One of his major focuses will be limiting the abuse of prior authorization—a practice where health insurers determine whether a treatment or prescription is necessary before they pay for it.

He also plans to advocate for physician wellness and strengthen healthcare networks in rural areas of Minnesota, ensuring that residents in these regions have access to care close to home.

Furthermore, he expressed a strong commitment to expanding mental health services and protecting the elderly from being forced to choose between medical care and basic needs like food.

“Expanding access to mental healthcare is really crucial to easing the choke on our systems, both as physicians and even our hospitals, especially our emergency rooms,” Dr. Bogonko said.

He also highlighted the importance of advocating for seniors, stating, “We need to ensure an environment that doesn’t force seniors to choose between medicine and putting food on the table.”

Dr. Bogonko’s journey from a small town in Kenya to the helm of one of the most influential medical organizations in the U.S. is a story of resilience and commitment to service. His new role as the first person of color to lead the MMA is not only a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for representation in the medical field.

Reflecting on this achievement, Dr. Bogonko said it motivates him to dedicate part of his term to promoting healthcare equity. He plans to enhance the MMA’s outreach to underrepresented communities, encouraging young people from these areas to pursue careers in medicine.

“When you are seen by a doctor who understands your culture, you get better care,” Dr. Bogonko emphasized, underscoring the importance of diversity in healthcare. He believes that increasing the number of doctors from minority communities will improve care for patients of color and contribute to better health outcomes.

