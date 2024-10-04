Dr Jerono Rotich wins 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award in NC

Dr. Jerono Rotich, a distinguished alumna of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro UNCG School of Health and Human Sciences, has been honored with the esteemed 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor given by the school of Health and Human Sciences to an outstanding Alumnus/a.

It recognizes persons who have attained national and or international stature through their achievements in one or more areas : teaching, scholarship, service ( professional or civic), administration, or leadership ( professional or civic), creative endeavor, human relationships, and inspiration.

This recognition showcases her exceptional achievements and contributions to her field of expertise.

As an exceptional academic, Dr. Rotich has demonstrated a commitment to excellence throughout her career, making significant strides in her profession.

The announcement of this prestigious accolade underscores Dr. Rotich’s outstanding accomplishments and highlights her commitment to advancing her discipline.

Her dedication to excellence and tireless pursuit of knowledge have not only brought her personal success but have also had a profound impact on her industry and the broader academic community.

The University of North Carolina takes immense pride in celebrating the achievements of its alumni, and Dr. Jerono Rotich exemplifies the high standard of excellence that the university strives to instill in its graduates.

Her notable accomplishments serve as an inspiration to current and future students, affirming that a commitment to hard work and unwavering passion can lead to remarkable success.

Dr. Rotich’s recognition with the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award is a testament to her exceptional skill, expertise, and dedication.

Through her accomplishments, she has become a role model for aspiring professionals, demonstrating the transformative power of education and the potential for greatness that lies within every individual.

By Isaac Mbugua

