Easy Tool to Email Parliament and Stop Unconstitutional Term Limit

Are you tired of politicians overstepping their boundaries and trying to cling to power? Do you want to take action and make your voice heard? Look no further – we have the solution!

- Advertisement -

active-citizen-ke.vercel.app simple tool allows you to email Kenya Parliament and oppose the unconstitutional term limit extension.

In Kenya, there has been a controversial proposal to extend term limits for politicians, which many believe is a blatant disregard for the constitution and the principles of democracy.

- Advertisement -

As concerned citizens, it is our duty to stand up for our rights and hold our elected officials accountable.

With this tool, you can easily send a personalized email expressing your opposition to the term limit extension and send it directly to Kenya Parliament.

By participating in this grassroots campaign, you can join forces with like-minded Kenyans who are committed to safeguarding the democratic values of our nation.

Don’t let your voice go unheard. Take action today and use this simple tool to email Kenya Parliament, making a difference in the fight against the unconstitutional term limit extension.

This tool helps you easily send a formal petition directly to Parliament via email. Your message will be sent to both the Clerk of the Senate and the Senate Justice Committee. Click here to access the tool – active-citizen-ke.vercel.app